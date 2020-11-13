Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Yellow Media (OtherYLWDF) and Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Yellow Media (YLWDF) and Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE).

Yellow Media (YLWDF)

In a report released yesterday, Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Yellow Media, with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.10, close to its 52-week high of $9.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 56.7% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Shaw Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yellow Media is a Hold with an average price target of $8.37.

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 60.6% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and Front Yard Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment with a $22.50 average price target.

