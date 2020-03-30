Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Ross Stores (ROST) and Lithia Motors (LAD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Ross Stores (ROST) and Lithia Motors (LAD).

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Hold rating on Wynn Resorts today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 51.1% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wynn Resorts with a $148.89 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ross Stores (ROST)

In a report released today, Kimberly Greenberger from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Ross Stores, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 59.6% success rate. Greenberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

Ross Stores has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.18, representing a 38.2% upside. In a report issued on March 20, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $90.00 price target.

Lithia Motors (LAD)

In a report released today, Armintas Sinkevicius from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Lithia Motors, with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.2% and a 37.7% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lithia Motors is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $144.50, representing a 72.3% upside. In a report issued on March 20, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $104.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on LAD: