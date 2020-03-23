Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: WW Grainger (GWW) and United Parcel (UPS)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on WW Grainger (GWW) and United Parcel (UPS).

WW Grainger (GWW)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Hold rating on WW Grainger today and set a price target of $259.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $213.75, close to its 52-week low of $200.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.1% and a 38.0% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WW Grainger is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $309.00.

United Parcel (UPS)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained a Sell rating on United Parcel today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 61.8% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for United Parcel with a $120.00 average price target.

