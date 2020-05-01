Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: WPP (WPP) and Mediaset España (OtherGETVF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on WPP (WPP) and Mediaset España (GETVF).

WPP (WPP)

Kepler Capital analyst Conor O’Shea upgraded WPP to Buy yesterday and set a price target of £740.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.71.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shea is ranked #6134 out of 6561 analysts.

The the analyst consensus on WPP is currently a Hold rating.

Mediaset España (GETVF)

Mediaset España received a Hold rating and a EUR3.30 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.80.

Egusquiza has an average return of 30.7% when recommending Mediaset España.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked #6300 out of 6561 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mediaset España with a $4.81 average price target, which is a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR3.40 price target.

