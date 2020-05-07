Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Wingstop (WING) and TC Pipelines (TCP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Wingstop (WING) and TC Pipelines (TCP).

Wingstop (WING)

Barclays analyst Jeff Bernstein maintained a Hold rating on Wingstop yesterday and set a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $122.98, close to its 52-week high of $126.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 65.0% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Performance Food Group, and Brinker International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wingstop with a $112.57 average price target, representing a -7.2% downside. In a report issued on April 22, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

TC Pipelines (TCP)

In a report released yesterday, Christine Cho, CFA from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on TC Pipelines, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.16.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 50.8% success rate. CFA covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TC Pipelines with a $40.60 average price target, representing a 19.4% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

