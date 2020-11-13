Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Walt Disney (DIS) and Montrose Environmental Group (MEG)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Walt Disney (DIS) and Montrose Environmental Group (MEG).
Walt Disney (DIS)
In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Walt Disney. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $135.52.
According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 65.0% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Trade Desk.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Walt Disney is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $147.36.
Montrose Environmental Group (MEG)
In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Montrose Environmental Group, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.00.
According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 66.5% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.
Montrose Environmental Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.80.
