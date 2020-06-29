Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Vivendi (OtherVIVHY) and SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Vivendi (VIVHY) and SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE).

Vivendi (VIVHY)

Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza upgraded Vivendi to Buy on June 25 and set a price target of EUR27.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.02.

Egusquiza has an average return of 13.3% when recommending Vivendi.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked #6289 out of 6718 analysts.

Vivendi has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.90.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

In a report issued on June 26, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on SiteOne Landscape Supply, with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.49, close to its 52-week high of $119.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 47.1% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

SiteOne Landscape Supply has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $103.60.

