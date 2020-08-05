Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: USA Compression (USAC), CryoPort (CYRX) and WW International (WW)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on USA Compression (USAC), CryoPort (CYRX) and WW International (WW).

USA Compression (USAC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Hold rating on USA Compression yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -17.3% and a 31.4% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

USA Compression has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

CryoPort (CYRX)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on CryoPort, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.75, close to its 52-week high of $36.78.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 44.7% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

CryoPort has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.50.

WW International (WW)

B.Riley FBR analyst Kara Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on WW International today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked #651 out of 6858 analysts.

WW International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00.

