Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: US Food Holdings (USFD), DaVita (DVA) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on US Food Holdings (USFD), DaVita (DVA) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT).

US Food Holdings (USFD)

In a report released yesterday, Jeff Bernstein from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on US Food Holdings, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 71.7% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Performance Food Group, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Food Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.00.

DaVita (DVA)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on DaVita, with a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.50, close to its 52-week high of $89.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 57.9% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DaVita is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $86.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Powell from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings, with a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.94, close to its 52-week high of $115.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Hersha Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hilton Worldwide Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $108.00.

