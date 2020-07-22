Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Universal Logistics (ULH), Fox (FOX) and Bandwidth (BAND)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Universal Logistics (ULH), Fox (FOX) and Bandwidth (BAND).

Universal Logistics (ULH)

Citigroup analyst Christian Wetherbee maintained a Hold rating on Universal Logistics today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Wetherbee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 67.8% success rate. Wetherbee covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Navios Maritime Acquisition, Knight Transportation, and Kansas City Southern.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Logistics is a Hold with an average price target of $15.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fox (FOX)

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson maintained a Buy rating on Fox today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchelson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 61.4% success rate. Mitchelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dish Network, Walt Disney, and Altice Usa.

Fox has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.50.

Bandwidth (BAND)

In a report released today, Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Bandwidth, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $137.98, close to its 52-week high of $143.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Marshall is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 61.8% success rate. Marshall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CommScope Holding, and Vonage Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bandwidth with a $113.80 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.