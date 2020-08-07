Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: TTEC Holdings (TTEC) and AMC Entertainment (AMC)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on TTEC Holdings (TTEC) and AMC Entertainment (AMC).

TTEC Holdings (TTEC)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on TTEC Holdings, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.15, close to its 52-week high of $59.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 58.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TTEC Holdings with a $55.00 average price target.

AMC Entertainment (AMC)

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on AMC Entertainment, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.5% and a 36.4% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

AMC Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.00, implying a -2.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

