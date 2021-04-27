Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: TriNet Group (TNET) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on TriNet Group (TNET) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR).

TriNet Group (TNET)

In a report released today, Kevin Mcveigh from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on TriNet Group, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $78.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcveigh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 70.5% success rate. Mcveigh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, BrightView Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TriNet Group is a Hold with an average price target of $85.00.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

In a report released today, Barry Jonas from Truist Financial maintained a Buy rating on Caesars Entertainment, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $101.04, close to its 52-week high of $106.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 50.0% and a 66.1% success rate. Jonas covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penn National Gaming, Bally’s Corporation, and Red Rock Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Caesars Entertainment with a $104.00 average price target, implying a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

