Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Trade Desk (TTD), Etsy (ETSY) and PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Trade Desk (TTD), Etsy (ETSY) and PRA Health Sciences (PRAH).

Trade Desk (TTD)

In a report released today, Mark May from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Trade Desk, with a price target of $510.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $493.20, close to its 52-week high of $510.00.

May has an average return of 77.2% when recommending Trade Desk.

According to TipRanks.com, May is ranked #308 out of 6880 analysts.

Trade Desk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $503.00, which is a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $440.00 price target.

Etsy (ETSY)

Citigroup analyst Nicholas Jones CFA maintained a Buy rating on Etsy today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $135.06, close to its 52-week high of $138.95.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 50.0% and a 80.4% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Zillow Group.

Etsy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $150.00, a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

Citigroup analyst Patrick B Donnelly maintained a Hold rating on PRA Health Sciences today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $106.61, close to its 52-week high of $113.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Donnelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 60.4% success rate. Donnelly covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Orasure Technologies, and Exact Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PRA Health Sciences with a $113.86 average price target, a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

