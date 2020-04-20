Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Tractor Supply (TSCO) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Tractor Supply (TSCO) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN).

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Nomura analyst Michael Baker maintained a Hold rating on Tractor Supply on April 17 and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $92.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 57.7% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tractor Supply is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $98.60, a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Wedbush also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $95.00 price target.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Nomura analyst Harry Curtis maintained a Buy rating on Wynn Resorts on April 17 and set a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $78.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 52.3% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wynn Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $116.00, representing a 50.3% upside. In a report issued on April 2, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

