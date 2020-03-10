Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: TFI International (TFII), Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) and Carnival (CCL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on TFI International (TFII), Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) and Carnival (CCL).

TFI International (TFII)

In a report released yesterday, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on TFI International, with a price target of C$49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 62.2% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Railway, Canadian Pacific, and Norfolk Southern.

TFI International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.95, implying a 48.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

In a report released today, Michael Baker from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 54.6% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Burlington Stores, and Tractor Supply.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dick’s Sporting Goods is a Hold with an average price target of $48.17, which is a 26.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Carnival (CCL)

Nomura analyst Harry Curtis maintained a Hold rating on Carnival today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.20, close to its 52-week low of $21.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 53.0% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Carnival with a $46.54 average price target, representing a 98.0% upside. In a report issued on February 26, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

