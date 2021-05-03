Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), Covanta Holding (CVA) and Charter Communications (CHTR)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), Covanta Holding (CVA) and Charter Communications (CHTR).

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan reiterated a Hold rating on Texas Roadhouse yesterday and set a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $107.02, close to its 52-week high of $110.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 69.2% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

Texas Roadhouse has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $108.05, representing a 2.4% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Covanta Holding (CVA)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Covanta Holding, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.04, close to its 52-week high of $15.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 66.1% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Covanta Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

Charter Communications (CHTR)

In a report issued on April 30, Bryan Kraft from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Charter Communications, with a price target of $770.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $673.45, close to its 52-week high of $683.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kraft is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 72.4% success rate. Kraft covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, and Sirius XM Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charter Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $748.60, representing a 14.4% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $730.00 price target.

