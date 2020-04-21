Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: TechnipFMC (FTI) and Vivendi (OtherVIVHY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on TechnipFMC (FTI) and Vivendi (VIVHY).

TechnipFMC (FTI)

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger downgraded TechnipFMC to Hold yesterday and set a price target of EUR5.70. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.65, close to its 52-week low of $4.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -17.5% and a 19.6% success rate. Roger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kvaerner ASA, BW Offshore, and Archer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TechnipFMC with a $11.63 average price target.

Vivendi (VIVHY)

In a report released yesterday, Inigo Egusquiza from Kepler Capital upgraded Vivendi to Buy, with a price target of EUR24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked #6216 out of 6484 analysts.

Vivendi has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.77.

