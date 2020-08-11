Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Target Hospitality (TH) and Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Target Hospitality (TH) and Peloton Interactive (PTON).

Target Hospitality (TH)

In a report released today, Jeff Grampp from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Target Hospitality, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.51, close to its 52-week low of $1.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -31.4% and a 21.4% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and SilverBow Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Target Hospitality with a $2.00 average price target, a 33.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

In a report released today, Bernie McTernan from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.12, close to its 52-week high of $73.21.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 59.5% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, World Wrestling, and MSG Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Peloton Interactive with a $64.81 average price target, implying a -5.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

