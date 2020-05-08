Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Spirit Airlines (SAVE), Charles River Labs (CRL) and Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Spirit Airlines (SAVE), Charles River Labs (CRL) and Booking Holdings (BKNG).

Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

J.P. Morgan analyst Jamie Baker maintained a Sell rating on Spirit Airlines today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.55, close to its 52-week low of $7.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.0% and a 45.6% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, Southwest Airlines, and American Airlines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spirit Airlines is a Hold with an average price target of $23.83.

Charles River Labs (CRL)

In a report released today, Tycho Peterson from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Charles River Labs, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $159.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 59.6% success rate. Peterson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Intuitive Surgical, and Oxford Immunotec.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charles River Labs is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $176.07, which is a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

In a report released today, Doug Anmuth from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Booking Holdings, with a price target of $1460.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1433.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Anmuth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 69.3% success rate. Anmuth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Booking Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1710.77, a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1450.00 price target.

