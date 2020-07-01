Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: S&P Global (SPGI) and FedEx (FDX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on S&P Global (SPGI) and FedEx (FDX).

S&P Global (SPGI)

In a report issued on June 26, Kevin Mcveigh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on S&P Global, with a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $331.50, close to its 52-week high of $334.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcveigh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 64.2% success rate. Mcveigh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, Heidrick & Struggles, and BrightView Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on S&P Global is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $340.29.

FedEx (FDX)

In a report released today, Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on FedEx, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $158.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 58.1% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

FedEx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $156.33, which is a -1.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

