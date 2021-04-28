Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Six Flags (SIX), Trueblue (TBI) and AMC Entertainment (AMC)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Six Flags (SIX), Trueblue (TBI) and AMC Entertainment (AMC).

Six Flags (SIX)

In a report released today, Alex Maroccia from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Six Flags, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.35, close to its 52-week high of $51.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 46.6% and a 89.0% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Fox Factory Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Six Flags with a $49.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trueblue (TBI)

BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Buy rating on Trueblue today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.80, close to its 52-week high of $29.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 71.3% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, Grand Canyon Education, and Strategic Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trueblue with a $26.25 average price target, which is a -10.0% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $29.00 price target.

AMC Entertainment (AMC)

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Hold rating on AMC Entertainment today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 46.5% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AMC Entertainment is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $5.30.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AMC: