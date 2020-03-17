Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Royal Ahold Delhaize (OtherADRNY), Elis SA (OtherELSSF) and Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OtherDLAKY)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY), Elis SA (ELSSF) and Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY).

Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

In a report released yesterday, Fabienne Caron from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Royal Ahold Delhaize, with a price target of EUR25.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.69, close to its 52-week low of $20.25.

Caron has an average return of 1.7% when recommending Royal Ahold Delhaize.

According to TipRanks.com, Caron is ranked #2033 out of 6185 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Royal Ahold Delhaize with a $23.94 average price target, a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Elis SA (ELSSF)

Kepler Capital analyst Ola Soedermark maintained a Buy rating on Elis SA yesterday and set a price target of EUR24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.00, equals to its 52-week low of $13.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Soedermark is ranked #2864 out of 6185 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Elis SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.33, which is a 79.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR20.00 price target.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY)

In a report released yesterday, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa AG to Sell, with a price target of EUR9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.26, close to its 52-week low of $9.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.6% and a 30.8% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a Hold with an average price target of $14.44.

