Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: R1 RCM (RCM) and ViacomCBS (VIAC)

Howard Kim- May 6, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on R1 RCM (RCM) and ViacomCBS (VIAC).

R1 RCM (RCM)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Buy rating on R1 RCM on May 4 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 56.1% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Avid Technology, and Health Catalyst.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for R1 RCM with a $35.00 average price target, representing a 45.9% upside. In a report issued on May 5, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

In a report issued on May 5, Kutgun Maral from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on ViacomCBS, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 74.0% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Sirius XM Holdings, and Warner Music Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ViacomCBS is a Hold with an average price target of $57.41, implying a 42.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, MoffettNathanson also upgraded the stock to Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on VIAC:

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts