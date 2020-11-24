Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Quotient Technology (QUOT), Darden (DRI) and Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Quotient Technology (QUOT), Darden (DRI) and Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI).

Quotient Technology (QUOT)

RBC Capital analyst Shweta Khajuria maintained a Hold rating on Quotient Technology on November 19 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Khajuria is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 87.3% and a 91.4% success rate. Khajuria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as J2 Global, SciPlay, and Yelp.

Quotient Technology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50.

Darden (DRI)

In a report issued on November 20, Christopher Carril from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Darden, with a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.58, close to its 52-week high of $125.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 75.0% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Texas Roadhouse.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Darden with a $111.64 average price target, a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $132.00 price target.

Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

In a report issued on November 20, Kutgun Maral from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sirius XM Holdings, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 88.2% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Charter Communications, and Warner Music Group.

Sirius XM Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.59.

