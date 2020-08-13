Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Performance Food Group (PFGC) and Delek Logistics (DKL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Performance Food Group (PFGC) and Delek Logistics (DKL).

Performance Food Group (PFGC)

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained a Buy rating on Performance Food Group yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 67.5% success rate. Kelly covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Albertsons Companies, and Sprouts Farmers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Performance Food Group with a $34.67 average price target, a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Delek Logistics (DKL)

Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish maintained a Hold rating on Delek Logistics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Satish is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 53.3% success rate. Satish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Noble Midstream Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and PBF Logistics.

Delek Logistics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $25.00, which is a -25.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

