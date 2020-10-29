Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Penn National Gaming (PENN), Brinker International (EAT) and Dine Brands Global (DIN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Penn National Gaming (PENN), Brinker International (EAT) and Dine Brands Global (DIN).

Penn National Gaming (PENN)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Sell rating on Penn National Gaming today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 58.1% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Penn National Gaming is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.67.

Brinker International (EAT)

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Brinker International, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 61.7% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Red Robin Gourmet.

Brinker International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.13, representing a 12.5% upside. In a report issued on October 19, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Dine Brands Global (DIN)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on Dine Brands Global today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 56.4% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Cheesecake Factory.

Dine Brands Global has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.00.

