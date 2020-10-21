Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Netflix (NFLX) and Lincoln Edu (LINC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Netflix (NFLX) and Lincoln Edu (LINC).

Netflix (NFLX)

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Netflix, with a price target of $520.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $525.42, close to its 52-week high of $575.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 70.5% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Netflix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $570.44, implying an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Lincoln Edu (LINC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow maintained a Buy rating on Lincoln Edu yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 43.1% success rate. Moldow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as So-Young International, Digital Turbine, and Synacor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lincoln Edu is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.92.

