Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Nabors Industries (NBR), Kansas City Southern (KSU) and Marriot Vacations (VAC)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nabors Industries (NBR), Kansas City Southern (KSU) and Marriot Vacations (VAC).

Nabors Industries (NBR)

Credit Suisse analyst Jacob Lundberg maintained a Hold rating on Nabors Industries yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Lundberg ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.9% and a 42.9% success rate. Lundberg covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, and Baker Hughes Company.

Nabors Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $34.79, which is a -19.6% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $42.00 price target.

Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Credit Suisse analyst Allison Landry maintained a Buy rating on Kansas City Southern on July 31 and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $177.34, close to its 52-week high of $184.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 65.2% success rate. Landry covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Kansas City Southern has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $167.29, implying a -5.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Cowen & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $172.00 price target.

Marriot Vacations (VAC)

In a report issued on July 31, Benjamin Chaiken from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Marriot Vacations, with a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Chaiken is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 65.9% success rate. Chaiken covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Wyndham Destinations.

Marriot Vacations has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.43, a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

