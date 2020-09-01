Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) and Rosetta Stone (RST)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) and Rosetta Stone (RST).

Montrose Environmental Group (MEG)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Montrose Environmental Group, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.19, close to its 52-week high of $29.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 62.1% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Montrose Environmental Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.57, representing a -23.3% downside. In a report issued on August 17, Capital One Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Rosetta Stone (RST)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham downgraded Rosetta Stone to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.38, close to its 52-week high of $31.24.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.3% and a 78.9% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rosetta Stone is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

