Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: MGM Resorts (MGM) and Deutsche Post (OtherDPSGY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on MGM Resorts (MGM) and Deutsche Post (DPSGY).

MGM Resorts (MGM)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Hold rating on MGM Resorts today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 52.7% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MGM Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.70, which is a 131.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Deutsche Post (DPSGY)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz upgraded Deutsche Post to Buy yesterday and set a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.6% and a 37.0% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Deutsche Post has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.46.

