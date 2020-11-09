Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: McDonald’s (MCD), Newtek Business (NEWT) and Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on McDonald’s (MCD), Newtek Business (NEWT) and Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK).

McDonald’s (MCD)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on McDonald’s. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $213.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 46.9% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for McDonald’s with a $235.86 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Newtek Business (NEWT)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Hold rating on Newtek Business today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 66.6% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

The the analyst consensus on Newtek Business is currently a Hold rating.

Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Wlodarczak from Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating on Liberty Sirius XM Group, with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 61.4% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Charter Communications, and Sirius XM Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liberty Sirius XM Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.