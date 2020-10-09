Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: McDonald’s (MCD) and Netflix (NFLX)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on McDonald’s (MCD) and Netflix (NFLX).

McDonald’s (MCD)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained a Hold rating on McDonald’s today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $225.80, close to its 52-week high of $226.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 68.5% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Cheesecake Factory.

McDonald’s has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $226.82, implying a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, UBS also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

Netflix (NFLX)

Jefferies analyst Alex Giaimo maintained a Buy rating on Netflix yesterday and set a price target of $570.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $531.79, close to its 52-week high of $575.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Giaimo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 70.6% success rate. Giaimo covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, and Take-Two.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Netflix with a $529.50 average price target, which is a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $570.00 price target.

