Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: McDonald’s (MCD) and Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on McDonald’s (MCD) and Marker Therapeutics (MRKR).

McDonald’s (MCD)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on McDonald’s. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $213.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 68.2% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Yum China Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McDonald’s is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $235.86, a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Marker Therapeutics, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.49, close to its 52-week low of $1.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 48.4% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Aptose Biosciences, and Homology Medicines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marker Therapeutics with a $8.00 average price target.

