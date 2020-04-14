Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: McDonald’s (MCD) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on McDonald’s (MCD) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT).

McDonald’s (MCD)

In a report released today, Brett Levy from MKM Partners maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $183.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Levy is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 61.4% success rate. Levy covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Dine Brands Global, and Shake Shack.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McDonald’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $202.27, implying a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $201.00 price target.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

In a report released today, Anthony Powell from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $68.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.0% and a 46.2% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple Hospitality REIT, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hilton Worldwide Holdings with a $85.00 average price target, which is a 24.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $78.00 price target.

