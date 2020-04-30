Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Martin Midstream (MMLP), TAL Education Group (TAL) and National-Oilwell (NOV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Martin Midstream (MMLP), TAL Education Group (TAL) and National-Oilwell (NOV).

Martin Midstream (MMLP)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Hold rating on Martin Midstream on April 27 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 60.0% success rate. Schultz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

Martin Midstream has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $2.67, which is a -6.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

TAL Education Group (TAL)

Nomura analyst Jessie Xu maintained a Buy rating on TAL Education Group on April 28 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.05.

Xu has an average return of 4.4% when recommending TAL Education Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Xu is ranked #3245 out of 6561 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TAL Education Group with a $61.52 average price target.

National-Oilwell (NOV)

In a report issued on April 28, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on National-Oilwell, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -17.3% and a 26.9% success rate. Hallead covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for National-Oilwell with a $13.92 average price target, which is a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.25 price target.

