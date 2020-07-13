Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) and Wendy’s (WEN)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) and Wendy’s (WEN).

Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Hold rating on Liberty Broadband today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $128.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 59.7% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpublic Group of Companies, Live Nation Entertainment, and Liberty Sirius XM Group.

Liberty Broadband has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $164.33.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Stephens analyst James Rutherford maintained a Buy rating on Texas Roadhouse today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Rutherford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 69.2% success rate. Rutherford covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Carrols Restaurant Group, Brinker International, and Ruth’s Hospitality.

Texas Roadhouse has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.80, implying a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Wendy’s (WEN)

In a report released today, Gregory Francfort from Merrill Lynch maintained a Hold rating on Wendy’s, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.96, close to its 52-week high of $24.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Francfort is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 53.1% success rate. Francfort covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cracker Barrel, Domino’s Pizza, and McDonald’s.

Wendy’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.24.

