Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Landstar System (LSTR), Fastenal Company (FAST) and Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Landstar System (LSTR), Fastenal Company (FAST) and Southwest Airlines (LUV).

Landstar System (LSTR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained a Sell rating on Landstar System today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $123.05, close to its 52-week high of $123.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 58.2% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Landstar System with a $116.88 average price target.

Fastenal Company (FAST)

Deutsche Bank analyst Kevin Marek maintained a Buy rating on Fastenal Company today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.15, close to its 52-week high of $46.54.

Marek has an average return of 6.3% when recommending Fastenal Company.

According to TipRanks.com, Marek is ranked #3457 out of 6803 analysts.

Fastenal Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.57, implying a 0.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent maintained a Hold rating on Southwest Airlines today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Trent is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 45.9% success rate. Trent covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Southwest Airlines with a $42.08 average price target, which is a 33.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Wolfe Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

