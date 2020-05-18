Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Korn Ferry (KFY) and ABM Industries (ABM)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Korn Ferry (KFY) and ABM Industries (ABM).

Korn Ferry (KFY)

Sidoti analyst Marc Riddick maintained a Buy rating on Korn Ferry today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Riddick is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 50.9% success rate. Riddick covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Icf International, FTI Consulting, and Exponent.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Korn Ferry with a $35.40 average price target.

ABM Industries (ABM)

In a report released today, Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on ABM Industries, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 52.6% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Construction Partners, and Healthcare Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ABM Industries is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.00.

