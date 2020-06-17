Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: KBR (KBR) and H&R Block (HRB)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on KBR (KBR) and H&R Block (HRB).

KBR (KBR)

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on KBR, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 63.0% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KBR is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.63, implying a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $31.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

H&R Block (HRB)

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Hold rating to H&R Block today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 58.9% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fleetcor Technologies, Service International, and Target Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on H&R Block is a Hold with an average price target of $15.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.