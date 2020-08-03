Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Jack In The Box (JACK) and Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Jack In The Box (JACK) and Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI).

Jack In The Box (JACK)

Cowen & Co. analyst Andrew Charles maintained a Hold rating on Jack In The Box today and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $82.11, close to its 52-week high of $93.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Charles is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 70.6% success rate. Charles covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin’ Brands, and Yum! Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jack In The Box is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.83, a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zachary Silver maintained a Buy rating on Sirius XM Holdings today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.2% and a 40.9% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Nexstar Media Group, and Sinclair Broadcast.

Sirius XM Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.84, representing a 16.9% upside. In a report issued on July 21, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

