Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Jack In The Box (JACK) and Marcus (MCS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Jack In The Box (JACK) and Marcus (MCS).

Jack In The Box (JACK)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on Jack In The Box today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 57.3% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dine Brands Global, Cheesecake Factory, and Habit Restaurants.

Jack In The Box has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $96.29, which is a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Cowen & Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $102.00 price target.

Marcus (MCS)

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Marcus, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.8% and a 40.2% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Marcus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00.

