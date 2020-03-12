Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Information Services Group (III) and Dollar General (DG)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Information Services Group (III) and Dollar General (DG).

Information Services Group (III)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Hold rating on Information Services Group today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.50, close to its 52-week low of $2.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.8% and a 43.1% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Information Services Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.25.

Dollar General (DG)

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Dollar General, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $157.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 59.1% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Sprouts Farmers, and Kroger Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dollar General is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $185.50, implying a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $190.00 price target.

