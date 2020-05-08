Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: iHeartMedia (IHRT) and AutoWeb (AUTO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on iHeartMedia (IHRT) and AutoWeb (AUTO).

iHeartMedia (IHRT)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on iHeartMedia, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.7% and a 42.4% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on iHeartMedia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.60.

AutoWeb (AUTO)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on AutoWeb. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.01, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 38.0% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AutoWeb with a $1.15 average price target, implying a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.15 price target.

