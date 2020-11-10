Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Icf International (ICFI) and Six Flags (SIX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Icf International (ICFI) and Six Flags (SIX).

Icf International (ICFI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Icf International yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 76.8% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Icf International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.00.

Six Flags (SIX)

Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia maintained a Hold rating on Six Flags today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 74.3% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Fox Factory Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Six Flags is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.88, a -21.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

