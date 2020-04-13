Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Humana (HUM) and Madison Square Garden Co (MSG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Humana (HUM) and Madison Square Garden Co (MSG).

Humana (HUM)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser maintained a Buy rating on Humana today and set a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $341.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 56.2% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charles River Labs, AmerisourceBergen, and Molina Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Humana with a $401.23 average price target, representing a 16.7% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $415.00 price target.

Madison Square Garden Co (MSG)

In a report released today, Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Madison Square Garden Co, with a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $233.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 56.6% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Interpublic Group of Companies, and Live Nation Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $336.50.

