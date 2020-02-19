Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Home Depot (HD), MGM Resorts (MGM) and Alibaba (BABA)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Home Depot (HD), MGM Resorts (MGM) and Alibaba (BABA).

Home Depot (HD)

Nomura analyst Michael Baker maintained a Hold rating on Home Depot on February 14 and set a price target of $224.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $243.95, close to its 52-week high of $246.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 58.3% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Home Depot with a $239.50 average price target.

MGM Resorts (MGM)

In a report issued on February 14, Harry Curtis from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on MGM Resorts, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 64.9% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MGM Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.20, a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Union Gaming also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Alibaba (BABA)

Nomura analyst Jialong Shi maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba on February 14 and set a price target of $256.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $221.74, close to its 52-week high of $231.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 65.8% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bilibili, NetEase, and Baidu.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alibaba with a $259.80 average price target, a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

