Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT), Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) and Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT), Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) and Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN).

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Buy rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings on May 13 and set a price target of $129.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $121.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 61.0% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Apple Hospitality REIT.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.67, implying a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler maintained a Buy rating on Grand Canyon Education on May 13 and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 70.5% success rate. Meuler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Nielsen Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Grand Canyon Education is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $121.50, a 27.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Hold rating on Tufin Software Technologies on May 13 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.08, close to its 52-week low of $6.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 69.0% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tufin Software Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.40, a 51.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

