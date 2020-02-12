Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) and CVS Health (CVS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) and CVS Health (CVS).

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

In a report released today, Thomas Allen from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings, with a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.99, close to its 52-week high of $115.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 60.6% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Marriott International, Penn National Gaming, and Eldorado Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hilton Worldwide Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $107.86, a -5.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

CVS Health (CVS)

In a report released today, Kevin Huang from CFRA maintained a Buy rating on CVS Health, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Huang is ranked #3020 out of 5897 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CVS Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $87.71.

