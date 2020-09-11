Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Healthcare Services (HCSG) and Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Healthcare Services (HCSG) and Peloton Interactive (PTON).

Healthcare Services (HCSG)

In a report released today, James Terwilliger from Northland Securities reiterated a Hold rating on Healthcare Services, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Terwilliger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 70.8% success rate. Terwilliger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Sensus Healthcare, and Zynex.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Healthcare Services is a Hold with an average price target of $27.80.

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Peloton Interactive, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $87.75, close to its 52-week high of $98.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 64.8% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as World Wrestling, Walt Disney, and Trade Desk.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Peloton Interactive with a $100.35 average price target, a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 27, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

