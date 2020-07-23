Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD), Fat Brands (FAT) and Euronav (EURN)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD), Fat Brands (FAT) and Euronav (EURN).

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock on July 20 and set a price target of $13.80. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -17.8% and a 29.4% success rate. Fratt covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Orion Group Holdings, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fat Brands (FAT)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Hold rating on Fat Brands on July 20. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 41.2% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

The the analyst consensus on Fat Brands is currently a Hold rating.

Euronav (EURN)

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl downgraded Euronav to Sell yesterday and set a price target of $7.90. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 47.4% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Euronav is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.69.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.